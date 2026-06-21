NEET UG re-exam 2026: Reporting time, exam centre guidelines - details here

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026) re-exam is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026. The candidates need to carry an admit card at the exam centre, without a hall ticket, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. The NEET exam centre gate will open at 11 PM, the candidates need to report at the exam centre 1.15 PM.

The last reporting time for the NEET exam is 1:30 PM to 1.45 PM, when the exam centre gates will be closed. The exam timings are 2 PM to 5.15 PM, NTA has allotted a total duration of 195 minutes which includes 15 extra minutes specifically for administrative formalities and identity verification.



NEET re-exam 2026 centre guidelines

Candidates appearing for NEET UG Re-test 2026 should carry a printed copy of the NEET UG re-test admit card downloaded from the official website and ensure that all the details, photograph and barcode are clearly visible and intact.

Candidates must bring an original, valid photo identity card and Passport size photograph similar to the one in application form. Acceptable IDs are aadhar card, PAN card, passport, voter ID, school ID, driving license.

Candidates claiming reservation under the persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category should carry relevant certificates and candidates using a scribe must carry the required undertaking and supporting documents, if specified by the authorities.



Candidates are required to bring a self-declaration or undertaking form along with admit card, if mentioned.



NEET re-exam 2026: Dos and Don'ts

All sorts of electronic devices like smart phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones are strictly prohibited inside the examination center. If any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk

Double check your re-exam center location ahead of time as it may be different from the originally allocated center

Candidates must remain seated and follow the instructions of the invigilator

Candidates should bring their own box of stationary and water bottle in visible bottles so that transparency is maintained.

Dress code for male aspirants

Candidates are suggested to wear casual trousers, pants and jeans

Candidates are advised to wear slippers and not shoes

The candidates are allowed in caps, jewelleries or any sort of head covering.



Dress code for female aspirants

Candidates need to wear leggings/trousers.

Students are advised to choose simple footwear

Avoid any jewellery, mehendi or a handbag inside the exam centre.

For details on NEET re-exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read | NEET UG re-exam 2026: Barred items, dress code for male, female aspirants

-With inputs from Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

