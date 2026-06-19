NEET UG re-exam 2026: Barred items; check dress code for male, female aspirants

New Delhi:

The NEET UG re-exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 21. The admit cards for the same were released on June 14. A guideline has been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the items and attire allowed within the examination venues.

The protocol outlines that NEET candidates are subject to “extensive and compulsory frisking” before they enter their respective examination venues. Highly sensitive metal detectors will also be deployed to help with the same. They may also undergo various other identity verification checks, such as biometric, face authentication, videography etc.

According to the official notification by the NTA on May 30 and an information bulletin released, a list of permissible items and appropriate dress requirements has been established.

NEET UG 2026: Items not allowed at exam centre

Any item like Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/ Scanner, etc.

Electronic gadgets like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc.

Items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, ornaments/metallic items

Food items opened or packed. Candidates have been advised to carry transparent water bottles only.

Dress code for male aspirants

Candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans

Candidates are advised to wear slippers and not shoes

The candidates should not wear any kind of caps, mufflers, head covering.

Dress code for female aspirants

Candidates need to wear leggings/trousers

Choose simple sandals and avoid shoes.

Avoid Mehandi and don't carry a handbag or purse inside the exam centre.

NEET re-test exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the NEET admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on NEET re-exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read | NTA issues safety advisory ahead of NEET re-exam 2026; sends WhatsApp updates on admit cards

- With inputs from Avnie Saraf. She is an intern with India TV.