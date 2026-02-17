Meet Delhi's JEE Main topper Shreyas Mishra: 'Remained aloof from social media to focus on preparation'

New Delhi:

Delhi's Shreyas Mishra is among other 11 students who bagged the top position in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) January session 2026 with 100 percentile. According to Shreyas, "My fascination with Maths pulled me towards JEE Main. I studied eight to nine hours daily and focus on study materials provided by my institute." The 17-year-old achieved this feat in his first attempt. "For the past two to three years, I kept myself aloof from the whole world and concentrate on my studies. I cut ties with my friends and forgo social media to put focus on preparation," the topper said. JEE Mains Result 2026 (OUT) Live: No female candidate in toppers list

Days before exam, Shreyas put his focus on mock test and attempting previous years' papers. "Apart from my daily study routine, I attempted one or two mock tests daily and practiced previous years' papers that help me to get accustomed with paper pattern and in time management," the topper said. Shreyas will appear for JEE Advanced next and is preparing for it. "My next goal is to secure a good rank in JEE Advanced. If not JEE, then will pursue Maths from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru.

The student of Kulachi Hansraj DAV School, Rohini, Shreyas will appear for Class 12 board exam this year. "I am quite confident to get a good score in CBSE 12th," the topper said.

Shreyas's father was overwhelmed with his son's performance. His father said, "My son's dedication helped him to achieve this feat. We provide moral support in shaping his career." His father Sumant Mishra is a cybersecurity consultant and mother is an associate professor in the computer science department of a private university.

The other toppers in JEE Main January session are- Kabeer Chillar, Chiranjib Kar, Arnav Gautam from Rajasthan, Narendrababu Gari Mahith and Pasala Mohith from Andhra Pradesh, Shubham Kumar (Bihar), Bhavesh Patra (Odisha), Madhav Viradiya (Maharashtra), Purohit Nimay (Gujarat), Vivan Sharad Mahiswari (Telangana), Anay Jain (Haryana).

Also Read: