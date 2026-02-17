JEE Mains Result 2026 (OUT) Live: No female candidate in toppers list; 12 scores cent percentile

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session result 2026 has been declared, a total of 12 candidates who secured 100 percentile in JEE Main January session are all male. No female candidates found their place in the JEE Main toppers list, Ashi Grewal from Haryana is the female topper with 99.996 percentile.

Shreyas Mishra from Delhi-NCR, Narendrababu Gari Mahith from Andhra Pradesh, Shubham Kumar from Bihar, Kabeer Chillar from Rajasthan, Chiranjib Kar from Rajasthan, Bhavesh Patra from Odisha, Anay Jain from Haryana, Arnav Gautam from Rajasthan, Pasala Mohith from Andhra Pradesh, Madhav Viradiya from Maharashtra, Purohit Nimay from Gujarat and Vivan Sharad Mahiswari from Telangana scored 100 percentile.

The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.