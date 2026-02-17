Advertisement
  4. JEE Mains Result 2026 (OUT) Live: No female candidate in toppers list; 12 scores cent percentile
JEE Mains Result 2026 (OUT) Live: No female candidate in toppers list; 12 scores cent percentile

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Shreyas Mishra from Delhi-NCR along with 11 others secured 100 percentile in JEE Main January session 2026. Ashi Grewal from Haryana is the female topper with 99.996 percentile.

JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Shreyas Mishra from Delhi-NCR, along with 11 male candidates secured 100 percentile in JEE Main.
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Shreyas Mishra from Delhi-NCR, along with 11 male candidates secured 100 percentile in JEE Main.
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session result 2026 has been declared, a total of 12 candidates who secured 100 percentile in JEE Main January session are all male. No female candidates found their place in the JEE Main toppers list, Ashi Grewal from Haryana is the female topper with 99.996 percentile. 

Shreyas Mishra from Delhi-NCR, Narendrababu Gari Mahith from Andhra Pradesh, Shubham Kumar from Bihar, Kabeer Chillar from Rajasthan, Chiranjib Kar from Rajasthan, Bhavesh Patra from Odisha, Anay Jain from Haryana, Arnav Gautam from Rajasthan, Pasala Mohith from Andhra Pradesh, Madhav Viradiya from Maharashtra, Purohit Nimay from Gujarat and Vivan Sharad Mahiswari from Telangana scored 100 percentile. 

The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.      

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.  

Live updates :JEE Mains Result 2026 (OUT) Live: JEE Main scorecard link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • 9:10 AM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    12 candidates score 100 percentile in JEE

  • 9:09 AM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main toppers 2026

    This time, 12 male candidates are there in topper list however, there are no female candidates who secured 100 percentile.  

    Shreyas Mishra from Delhi-NCR, Narendrababu Gari Mahith from Andhra Pradesh, Shubham Kumar from Bihar, Kabeer Chillar from Rajasthan, Chiranjib Kar from Rajasthan, Bhavesh Patra from Odisha, Anay Jain from Haryana, Arnav Gautam from Rajasthan, Pasala Mohith from Andhra Pradesh, Madhav Viradiya from Maharashtra, Purohit Nimay from Gujarat and Vivan Sharad Mahiswari from Telangana scored 100 percentile.

  • 9:09 AM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download JEE Main scorecard

  • 9:08 AM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main scorecard 2026

    The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.    

  • 9:08 AM (IST)Feb 17, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains result 2026 declared

    JEE Main January session result 2026 has been declared. The candidates who had appeared for JEE Main can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The login credentials to download JEE Main scorecard 2026 are- application number, date of birth. 

     

