Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. JEE Main cutoff 2026 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check category-wise cutoff percentile

JEE Main cutoff 2026 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check category-wise cutoff percentile

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

JEE Main cutoff 2026: The candidates can check and download the JEE Main cutoff on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Know how to download JEE Main cutoff 2026 PDF.

Download JEE Main cutoff 2026 PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Download JEE Main cutoff 2026 PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session cutoff 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download the cutoff on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main result and merit list has been released, the candidates can check and download JEE Main scorecard, toppers list on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

As per the experts, these are the expected JEE Main cut off percentile- 

  • General (UR)- 92-95 
  • OBC-NCL- 79-82 
  • EWS- 80-82 
  • SC- 64-66 
  • ST- 45-48. 

Factors that affect the cutoff:

  • Number of aspirants
  • Difficulty level of the exam
  • Total number of seats. 

How to download JEE Main cutoff 

JEE Main category-wise cutoff 2026 is available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main cutoff 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on cutoff pdf link. JEE Main cutoff pdf will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main cutoff pdf and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on JEE Main cutoff pdf link 
  • JEE Main category-wise cutoff 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save JEE Main category-wise cutoff 2026 PDF and take a print out. 

JEE Main result 2026 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in 

JEE Main result 2026 is available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

For details on JEE Main cutoff 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education
JEE Main 2026 JEE Main Result Jee Mains
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\