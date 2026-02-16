JEE Main cutoff 2026 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check category-wise cutoff percentile

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session cutoff 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download the cutoff on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main result and merit list has been released, the candidates can check and download JEE Main scorecard, toppers list on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the experts, these are the expected JEE Main cut off percentile-

General (UR)- 92-95

OBC-NCL- 79-82

EWS- 80-82

SC- 64-66

ST- 45-48.

Factors that affect the cutoff:

Number of aspirants

Difficulty level of the exam

Total number of seats.

How to download JEE Main cutoff

JEE Main category-wise cutoff 2026 is available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main cutoff 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on cutoff pdf link. JEE Main cutoff pdf will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main cutoff pdf and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main cutoff pdf link

JEE Main category-wise cutoff 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save JEE Main category-wise cutoff 2026 PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main result 2026 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main result 2026 is available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on JEE Main cutoff 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.