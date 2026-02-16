JEE Main cutoff 2026 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check category-wise cutoff percentile

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session cutoff 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download the cutoff on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main result and merit list has been released, the candidates can check and download JEE Main scorecard, toppers list on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
As per the experts, these are the expected JEE Main cut off percentile-
- General (UR)- 92-95
- OBC-NCL- 79-82
- EWS- 80-82
- SC- 64-66
- ST- 45-48.
Factors that affect the cutoff:
- Number of aspirants
- Difficulty level of the exam
- Total number of seats.
How to download JEE Main cutoff
JEE Main category-wise cutoff 2026 is available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main cutoff 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on cutoff pdf link. JEE Main cutoff pdf will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main cutoff pdf and take a print out.
- Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on JEE Main cutoff pdf link
- JEE Main category-wise cutoff 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download
- Save JEE Main category-wise cutoff 2026 PDF and take a print out.
JEE Main result 2026 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main result 2026 is available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.
For details on JEE Main cutoff 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.