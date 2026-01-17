Maithili language likely to be included in CTET: Reports The Maithili language is likely to be included in the CTET, BJP MP from Darbhanga Gopal Ji Thakur said.

Patna:

The Maithili language is likely to be included in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), a long pending demand of the people from Mithilanchal has moved closer to reality, reports quoted BJP MP from Darbhanga Gopal Ji Thakur, as saying. The government move is likely to benefit Maithili-speaking youth of Bihar and other parts of the country, the MP said. At present, CBSE CTET was held in 20 different languages which include English, Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, Garo, Gujarati, Kanada, Khasi, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Tibetan and Urdu.

CBSE CTET is scheduled to be held on February 8, 2026. CTET exam is divided into two papers. The paper I is for candidates who want to teach in classes I-V, while the paper II is for those who want to teach in classes VI-VIII. The exam consists of 150 MCQs and there is no negative marking.

CBSE CTET Paper Pattern

For paper I:

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I and Language II

Mathematics

Environmental Studies.

For paper II:

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I and Language II

Mathematics

Social Studies or Science.

CBSE CTET admit card 2026 release date

CBSE CTET admit card 2026 will be available on the official website- ctet.nic.in shortly. The candidates can check and download CTET hall ticket on the official portal- ctet.nic.in. To download CTET hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CTET hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CTET hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CTET hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

CBSE CTET exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on CBSE CTET 2026, please visit the official website- ctet.nic.in.