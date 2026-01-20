Advertisement
JEE Main admit card 2026 Live: JEE Main will be held from January 21. The admit card is available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in for January 21, 22, 23 and 24 exams, while for January 28 and 29 exams, the hall ticket will shortly be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session 2026 is scheduled to begin from Wednesday, January 21. JEE Main will be held in two shifts; shift one from 9 am to 12 noon and shift two from 3 pm to 6 pm. JEE Main admit card is available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in for January 21, 22, 23 and 24 exams, while for January 28 and 29 exams, the hall ticket will shortly be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

The candidates can follow these steps to download JEE Main hall ticket 2026, once released. To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, password as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.   

JEE Main hall ticket 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.  

Live updates :JEE Main admit card 2026 Live Updates: Check shift timings, dress code, exam day guidelines

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:45 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main admit card 2026

    • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
    • Click on JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF link
    • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
    • JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download
    • Save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out. 
  • 10:44 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:44 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main admit card 2026 available for download at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    JEE Main admit card 2026 is available for download for January 21, 22, 23 and 24 exams on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The hall ticket for January 28 and 29 exams will be released shortly on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in and the login credentials to download admit card are- application number, password. 

  • 10:40 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main 2026 exam dates

    JEE Main will continue to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple centers in India and abroad.

    The exam comprises two separate papers:

    Paper 1: For B.E./B.Tech admissions.
    Paper 2A and 2B: For B.Arch and B.Planning courses respectively.  

  • 10:40 AM (IST)Jan 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main January session 2026 begins tomorrow

    JEE Main January session 2026 is scheduled to be held from Wednesday, January 21. JEE Main will be held in two shifts; shift one from 9 am to 12 noon and shift two from 3 pm to 6 pm. The reporting time for JEE Main shift one is by 8:30 am, while for shift two, the candidates need to reach the exam centre by 2:30 pm. 

