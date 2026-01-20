Live JEE Main admit card 2026 Live Updates: JEE from tomorrow; shift timings, dress code, exam day guidelines JEE Main admit card 2026 Live: JEE Main will be held from January 21. The admit card is available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in for January 21, 22, 23 and 24 exams, while for January 28 and 29 exams, the hall ticket will shortly be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session 2026 is scheduled to begin from Wednesday, January 21. JEE Main will be held in two shifts; shift one from 9 am to 12 noon and shift two from 3 pm to 6 pm. JEE Main admit card is available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in for January 21, 22, 23 and 24 exams, while for January 28 and 29 exams, the hall ticket will shortly be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can follow these steps to download JEE Main hall ticket 2026, once released. To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, password as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main hall ticket 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.