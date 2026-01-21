JEE Main 2026 today; shift timings, exam centre guidelines JEE Main 2026 exam centre guidelines: The candidates need to report at JEE Main exam centre half an hour to one hour before the exam; for morning shift, the candidates need to report by 8:30 am, afternoon shift- the candidates should report by 2:30 pm. Check exam centre guidelines.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session 2026 will commence tomorrow, January 21. The morning shift (shift one) will start at 9 am, while shift two (afternoon shift) at 3 pm. The candidates need to report at JEE Main exam centre half an hour to one hour before the exam; for morning shift, the candidates need to report by 8:30 am, afternoon shift- the candidates should report by 2:30 pm.

JEE Main will be held in multiple shifts on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The candidates need to carry admit card at exam centre; without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

JEE Main 2026 exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the JEE Main 2026 morning shift, the candidates need to report by 8:30 am, while 1:30 pm for the afternoon shift.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

JEE Main exam day tips 2026

Ensure to have a sound deep for 6 to 7 hours in the night before the exam day.

Reach the examination venue well in time and follow all the guidelines already released by NTA for JEE Main 2026 (Session-I).

Don’t forgot to carry your admit card, aadhar card as per instructions already given by NTA.

Remain focused and don’t discuss anything with anyone outside the exam centre before your exam.

Read all the instructions in the question paper as appearing on the computer screen before starting to attempt the questions.

Try solving the paper in two rounds. In first round, start with the subject as per your comfort level attempting all easier and moderate level questions spending not more than 45 minutes on each subject.

Use the last 45 minutes to solve the remaining questions in second attempt and also those which were earlier marked for review.

Do not spend more than a minute on any question if you find that you are not nearing solution. Go to the next question.

Avoid guessing, if you are not sure about the answer to a question as there is negative marking.

Remember it is the relative performance that counts, so stay calm, believe in yourself, give your best shot and you will surely ace JEE Main 2026.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.