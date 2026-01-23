JEE Main 2026 day three (shift two) analysis: How was the paper? Check candidates, experts' reactions JEE Main 2026 day three (shift two) analysis: The candidates who had appeared for shift two analysed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate. As per the initial reactions of the candidates, the Maths was difficult followed by Chemistry while Physics was relatively scoring.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 shift two of day three was concluded. The candidates who had appeared for shift two analysed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate. As per the initial reactions of the candidates, the Maths was difficult followed by Chemistry while Physics was relatively scoring.

Meanwhile, the JEE Main shift one was analysed as moderately difficult. As per Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited, "the JEE Main morning shift paper was of easy to moderate difficulty level. All three subjects—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics—were nearly of equal difficulty, though Mathematics was slightly more challenging, while Physics and Chemistry were comparatively easier to moderate. The paper was largely balanced in terms of question distribution and chapter coverage." JEE Main 2026 analysis (day three) Live Updates

Physics

The Physics section was of moderate difficulty. Questions covered almost all major chapters, with a higher number from Magnetism, while Optics had comparatively fewer. Mechanics had an average representation. A few questions were time-consuming, making the section a bit challenging. Topics like Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics were also adequately represented.

Chemistry

The Chemistry section was easy to moderate. Questions were evenly distributed among Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry, with a slightly higher weightage to Organic Chemistry. Physical and Inorganic Chemistry had nearly equal representation. Many questions were statement-based and closely aligned with NCERT concepts. While not difficult, some required careful reading and conceptual clarity.

Mathematics

The Mathematics section was moderate to difficult. Questions were well distributed across the syllabus, with higher representation from Integral Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra (notably Binomial Theorem). Topics like 3D Geometry, Vectors, and Complex Numbers had an average presence. Algebra appeared slightly dominant, while Coordinate Geometry maintained moderate weightage.

JEE Main Result Date 2026

JEE Main 2026 result is expected to be announced in the second week of February; any date between February 11 and 14, as per the previous year's trends. Last year, JEE Main January session was held from January 22 to 30 and the result got announced on February 11. JEE Main result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check JEE Main result 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

