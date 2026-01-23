Live JEE Main 2026 analysis (day three) Live Updates: Shift one underway; question paper review soon JEE Main 2026 analysis (day three) Live: The JEE Main shift one analysis, question paper review will be released soon following the conclusion of shift one at 12 noon. The JEE Main held on January 22 was analysed as moderately difficult.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 shift one of day three is underway. The JEE Main shift one will be concluded at 12 noon, while shift two is scheduled to be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JEE Main shift one analysis, question paper review will be released soon following the conclusion of shift one at 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the JEE Main held on January 22 was analysed as moderately difficult. Analysing the shift two, Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited said, " All three subjects—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics—were almost of equal difficulty. However, Chemistry was slightly easier, Mathematics a bit more challenging, and Physics moderately difficult. The paper was largely balanced in terms of question distribution and chapter coverage."

However, the difficulty level of JEE Main day two morning shift was reviewed as easy. As per the candidates, the Physics section was easy and scoring, Chemistry and Maths was moderately difficult.

The JEE Main result 2026 is likely to be released in the second week of February; any date between February 11 and 14, on the basis of previous years' trends. Last year, JEE Main result was announced on February 11. JEE Main result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check JEE Main result 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.