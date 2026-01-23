Advertisement
JEE Main 2026 analysis (day three) Live: The JEE Main shift one analysis, question paper review will be released soon following the conclusion of shift one at 12 noon. The JEE Main held on January 22 was analysed as moderately difficult.

Edited By: Arnab Mitra



The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 shift one of day three is underway. The JEE Main shift one will be concluded at 12 noon, while shift two is scheduled to be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JEE Main shift one analysis, question paper review will be released soon following the conclusion of shift one at 12 noon. 

Meanwhile, the JEE Main held on January 22 was analysed as moderately difficult. Analysing the shift two, Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited said, " All three subjects—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics—were almost of equal difficulty. However, Chemistry was slightly easier, Mathematics a bit more challenging, and Physics moderately difficult. The paper was largely balanced in terms of question distribution and chapter coverage." 

However, the difficulty level of JEE Main day two morning shift was reviewed as easy. As per the candidates, the Physics section was easy and scoring, Chemistry and Maths was moderately difficult. 

The JEE Main result 2026 is likely to be released in the second week of February; any date between February 11 and 14, on the basis of previous years' trends. Last year, JEE Main result was announced on February 11. JEE Main result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check JEE Main result 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.   

Live updates :JEE Main 2026 analysis (day three) Live: Check question paper review; answer key, result date

  • 10:45 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Day Two (Evening Shift) Maths Analysis

    Mathematics

    The Mathematics section was rated moderate to difficult. The questions were well distributed across the syllabus, with Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra showing higher representation. Topics like 3D & Vectors and Complex Numbers had fewer questions. Algebra appeared slightly dominant, while Coordinate Geometry maintained moderate weightage. Chapters from both Classes XI and XII were well covered.

  • 10:45 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Day Two (Evening Shift) Chemistry Analysis

    Chemistry

    The Chemistry section was of easy to moderate level. Questions were asked from all three branches—Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry. Among these, Inorganic Chemistry had a relatively lower representation, while Organic and Physical Chemistry carried almost equal weightage. Many questions were statement-based and directly inspired by NCERT. Though not difficult, some required careful reading and application of basic concepts.

  • 10:44 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Day Two (Evening Shift) Physics Analysis

    Physics

    The Physics section was of moderate difficulty. Questions covered almost all chapters, with a significant number based on experiments. Topics such as Optics and Electromagnetic Waves (EMW) featured several experiment- and statement-based questions. While the questions were conceptually straightforward, many required careful analysis and time to solve. Units like Mechanics, Thermodynamics, and Waves had comparatively fewer questions, whereas Optics and Electromagnetism were more prominent. Modern Physics also had a fair presence.

  • 10:43 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Day Two Analysis

    The JEE (Main) paper conducted on January 22, 2026 (Evening Shift) was of moderate to difficult level. All three subjects—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics—were almost of equal difficulty. However, Chemistry was slightly easier, Mathematics a bit more challenging, and Physics moderately difficult. The paper was largely balanced in terms of question distribution and chapter coverage. 

  • 10:43 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    No JEE Main 2026 in this state - know why

    JEE Main 2026 will not be held on January 23 in West Bengal due to Saraswati Puja celebration. NTA in a post on X mentioned that the decision not to hold JEE Main in West Bengal on January 23 was taken in view of the representations received from candidates regarding the Saraswati Puja celebration. "In view of the representations received from candidates in the state of West Bengal regarding the celebration of Saraswati Puja on 23 rd January 2026, it has been decided that all candidates scheduled to appear for JEE (Main) in West Bengal on 23 rd January 2026 shall be allotted another date of examination among the advertised dates for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 examination," NTA in a post on X mentioned. 

  • 10:41 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main 2026 day three shift one is underway

    JEE Main 2026 day three shift one is underway. The JEE Main shift one will be concluded at 12 noon, while shift two is scheduled to be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.  The JEE Main shift one analysis, question paper review will be released soon following the conclusion of shift one at 12 noon.  

