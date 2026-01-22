When will JEE Main result 2026 be out? Check tentative release date JEE Main result 2026: JEE Main result 2026 is likely to be out between February 11 and 14. Know how to download JEE Main scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 result is likely to be released in the second week of February; any date between February 11 and 14, on the basis of previous years' trends. Last year, JEE Main result was announced on February 11. JEE Main result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check JEE Main result 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download

Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main answer key 2026 release date

JEE Main 2026 answer key is likely to be released in the first week of February. The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out. JEE Main 2026 analysis Live Updates

JEE Main answer key 2026: How to raise objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main answer key 2026 objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supported document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.