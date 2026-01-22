JEE Main Shift two analysis 2026: Check question paper review, difficulty level, good attempts JEE Main Shift two analysis 2026: JEE Main shift two was just concluded. As per the initial reactions from the candidates, the Physics and Chemistry paper were relative scoring, Maths was tough.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 shift two was just concluded. The JEE Main shift two was held from 3 pm to 6 pm. As per the initial reactions from the candidates, the Physics and Chemistry paper were relative scoring, Maths was tough.

Meanwhile, over 2.6 lakh candidates appeared on day one (January 21) across shift one and two; shift one- 1.27 lakh (1,27,562), shift two- 1.28 lakh (1,28,938). The JEE Main day one recorded a high attendance of 96 per cent - shift one (95.46 per cent), shift two (95.77 per cent). JEE Main 2026 analysis (day two) Live Updates

The experts reviewed the difficulty level of JEE Main 2026 shift one as moderate. Here's section-wise difficulty level review by Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited-

Physics

The Physics section was rated easy by most students. Almost all major chapters were represented, though Class XI topics such as Mechanics had relatively fewer questions, with Rotation missing entirely. Chapters like Waves and Thermodynamics were present but carried lesser weightage. In contrast, Class XII chapters were more prominent, with a good number of questions from Optics, Electromagnetism, and Modern Physics. A few questions also appeared from Waves and EMI.

Chemistry

The Chemistry section was of moderate to difficult level. Questions were asked from all three areas—Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry. Among these, Inorganic Chemistry had a stronger presence, with several questions from the p-block. Organic Chemistry focused on properties and name reactions, while Physical Chemistry included questions from Electrochemistry, Equilibrium, and Thermodynamics.

Mathematics

The Mathematics section was rated moderate to difficult. Questions were fairly distributed across the syllabus. Topics from Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra had higher representation, whereas 3D & Vectors and Complex Numbers were comparatively less frequent. Algebra appeared slightly dominant, and Coordinate Geometry maintained moderate weightage.

