Live JEE Main 2026 analysis (day two) Live Updates: Session one underway; over 2.6 lakh appeared on day one JEE Main 2026 analysis Live Updates: The JEE Main paper of both the sessions was reviewed as tough. As per the candidates and experts, Maths and Physics was tough and challenging while Chemistry paper was relatively scoring.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 shift one of day two is underway. The JEE Main shift one will be concluded at 12 noon, following which the candidates will get to know the paper review. The candidates can also check their marks through unofficial answer key available on various portals.

The JEE Main paper of both the sessions was reviewed as tough. As per the candidates and experts, Maths and Physics was tough and challenging while Chemistry paper was relatively scoring. Rahul Gupta, a JEE Main aspirant told India TV Digital, "the Physics and Maths section was really difficult, I failed to attempt 50 per cent of the questions. The Physics and Maths are quite conceptual and seems like JEE Advanced paper. Meanwhile, the Chemistry section was easy and relatively scoring."

According to Saurabh Kumar, CEO & Founder, Shiksha Nation, "Physics was rated as tough by most candidates, Mathematics emerged as the most challenging section of the paper. Chemistry was considered Easy and relatively scoring. Most questions were memory-based, straightforward, and required less time compared to Physics and Mathematics."

JEE Main result is likely to be released in the second week of February; any date between February 11 and 14. Last year, JEE Main result was announced on February 11. JEE Main scorecard will be available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released.