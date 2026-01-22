Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. JEE Main 2026 analysis (day two) Live Updates: Session one underway; over 2.6 lakh appeared on day one

  Live JEE Main 2026 analysis (day two) Live Updates: Session one underway; over 2.6 lakh appeared on day one

JEE Main 2026 analysis Live Updates: The JEE Main paper of both the sessions was reviewed as tough. As per the candidates and experts, Maths and Physics was tough and challenging while Chemistry paper was relatively scoring.

JEE Main 2026 analysis Live Updates: JEE Main paper review of day two soon.
JEE Main 2026 analysis Live Updates: JEE Main paper review of day two soon. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 shift one of day two is underway. The JEE Main shift one will be concluded at 12 noon, following which the candidates will get to know the paper review. The candidates can also check their marks through unofficial answer key available on various portals. 

The JEE Main paper of both the sessions was reviewed as tough. As per the candidates and experts, Maths and Physics was tough and challenging while Chemistry paper was relatively scoring. Rahul Gupta, a JEE Main aspirant told India TV Digital, "the Physics and Maths section was really difficult, I failed to attempt 50 per cent of the questions. The Physics and Maths are quite conceptual and seems like JEE Advanced paper. Meanwhile, the Chemistry section was easy and relatively scoring." 

According to Saurabh Kumar, CEO & Founder, Shiksha Nation, "Physics was rated as tough by most candidates, Mathematics emerged as the most challenging section of the paper. Chemistry was considered Easy and relatively scoring. Most questions were memory-based, straightforward, and required less time compared to Physics and Mathematics." 

JEE Main result is likely to be released in the second week of February; any date between February 11 and 14. Last year, JEE Main result was announced on February 11. JEE Main scorecard will be available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released.  

Live updates :JEE Main 2026 analysis Live: Check question paper review; know answer key, result date

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:44 AM (IST)Jan 22, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Over 2.6 lakh candidates appeared on day one

    Over 2.6 lakh candidates appeared on day one of JEE Main. The JEE Main day one registered an attendance of 96 per cent. 

  • 11:28 AM (IST)Jan 22, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main answer key 2026 date

    The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 answer key is likely to be released in the first week of February. The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out. 

  • 11:12 AM (IST)Jan 22, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main analysis 2026: Check expert's take on day one papers

    Prashant Jain, CEO, Oswaal Books- "Based on feedback from students who appeared in today’s JEE Main paper, the overall difficulty level was moderate, with Mathematics emerging as the most time-consuming section. Physics tested conceptual clarity and application, while Chemistry was largely NCERT-based and relatively easier, making it the most scoring section. The paper focused more on understanding fundamentals rather than rote learning. Students who managed time well and prioritised accuracy over attempts are likely to have an edge. For upcoming shifts, aspirants should focus on core concepts, stay calm, and avoid being influenced by previous shift analysis.” 

  • 11:01 AM (IST)Jan 22, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How was Chemistry paper in day one?

    Chemistry was considered Easy and relatively scoring. Most questions were memory-based, straightforward, and required less time compared to Physics and Mathematics, as per the expert.  

  • 11:00 AM (IST)Jan 22, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How was Maths paper in day one?

    Mathematics emerged as the most challenging section of the paper. Students found it highly time-consuming, with complex calculations and questions that tested problem-solving skills extensively, as per the expert.  

  • 10:59 AM (IST)Jan 22, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How was Physics paper in day one?

    Physics was rated as tough by most candidates. The section was described as lengthy and conceptually demanding, with questions requiring deeper understanding and careful application of concepts, as per the expert. 

     

  • 10:58 AM (IST)Jan 22, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main day one analysis: How was session one and two papers

    The Maths and Physics paper was tough and the questions were of JEE Advanced level, while Chemistry analysed as moderately difficult, as per the candidates. JEE Main will be held in multiple shifts on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. 

     

  • 10:54 AM (IST)Jan 22, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main shift one is underway

    JEE Main shift one is underway, the exam will be concluded at 12 noon. Following the JEE Main analysis, the candidates will get to know the paper review and can check marks through unofficial answer key available on various portals. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education
JEE Main 2026 Jee Mains Jee (main) Exam
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\