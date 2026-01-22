JEE Main 2026 paper leaked? NTA issues warning against fake paper leak claims JEE Main 2026: NTA has issued warning against the fake paper leak claims. "Claims of paper leaks on social media are fake and misleading. Avoid sharing personal details or making payments," NTA in a post on X mentioned.

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026, social media posts went viral claiming that the JEE papers got leaked. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued warning against the fake paper leak claims. "Claims of paper leaks on social media are fake and misleading. Avoid sharing personal details or making payments," NTA in a post on X mentioned.

The JEE Main day two shift one has just been concluded, the candidates who had appeared in shift one analysed the paper as difficult. As per the initial reactions from the candidates, the Physics and Maths paper was tough, while Chemistry paper is relatively scoring. JEE Main 2026 analysis (day two) Live Updates

The JEE Main paper of day one was also reviewed as difficult. Over 2.6 lakh candidates appeared on day one (January 21) across shift one and two; shift one- 1.27 lakh (1,27,562), shift two- 1.28 lakh (1,28,938). The JEE Main day one recorded a high attendance of 96 per cent - shift one (95.46 per cent), shift two (95.77 per cent).

JEE Main 2026 day one analysis 2026

According to Saurabh Kumar, CEO & Founder, Shiksha Nation-

Physics

Physics was rated as Tough by most candidates. The section was described as lengthy and conceptually demanding, with questions requiring deeper understanding and careful application of concepts.

Mathematics

Mathematics emerged as the most challenging section of the paper. Students found it highly time-consuming, with complex calculations and questions that tested problem-solving skills extensively.

Chemistry

Chemistry was considered Easy and relatively scoring. Most questions were memory-based, straightforward, and required less time compared to Physics and Mathematics.

Prashant Jain, CEO, Oswaal Books- "Based on feedback from students who appeared in today’s JEE Main paper, the overall difficulty level was moderate, with Mathematics emerging as the most time-consuming section. Physics tested conceptual clarity and application, while Chemistry was largely NCERT-based and relatively easier, making it the most scoring section. The paper focused more on understanding fundamentals rather than rote learning. Students who managed time well and prioritised accuracy over attempts are likely to have an edge. For upcoming shifts, aspirants should focus on core concepts, stay calm, and avoid being influenced by previous shift analysis.”

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Also Read: