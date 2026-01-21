JEE Main 2026 analysis: 'Shift one paper was difficult'; check section-wise paper review JEE Main 2026 analysis: Rahul Gupta, a JEE Main aspirant told India TV Digital, "the Physics and Maths section was really difficult, I failed to attempt 50 per cent of the questions. The Physics and Maths are quite conceptual and seems like JEE Advanced paper."

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 shift one was concluded, the candidates who had appeared in shift one analysed the paper as difficult. As per the candidates, the Physics was quite tough, Maths was lengthy and difficult. Meanwhile, Chemistry was considered as easy and relatively scoring.

Rahul Gupta, a JEE Main aspirant told India TV Digital, "the Physics and Maths section was really difficult, I failed to attempt 50 per cent of the questions. The Physics and Maths are quite conceptual and seems like JEE Advanced paper. Meanwhile, the Chemistry section was easy and relatively scoring."

Namit Singh, another JEE Main aspirant said, "It's a tough paper, could not complete the paper on time. The Chemistry section in the paper is scoring, however, the Physics and Maths questions are not of the JEE Mains level."

JEE Main 2026 section-wise difficulty level

The experts also analysed the JEE Mains shift one paper as difficult. According to Saurabh Kumar, CEO & Founder, Shiksha Nation-

Physics

Physics was rated as Tough by most candidates. The section was described as lengthy and conceptually demanding, with questions requiring deeper understanding and careful application of concepts.

Mathematics

Mathematics emerged as the most challenging section of the paper. Students found it highly time-consuming, with complex calculations and questions that tested problem-solving skills extensively.

Chemistry

Chemistry was considered Easy and relatively scoring. Most questions were memory-based, straightforward, and required less time compared to Physics and Mathematics.

Prashant Jain, CEO, Oswaal Books- "Based on feedback from students who appeared in today’s JEE Main paper, the overall difficulty level was moderate, with Mathematics emerging as the most time-consuming section. Physics tested conceptual clarity and application, while Chemistry was largely NCERT-based and relatively easier, making it the most scoring section. The paper focused more on understanding fundamentals rather than rote learning. Students who managed time well and prioritised accuracy over attempts are likely to have an edge. For upcoming shifts, aspirants should focus on core concepts, stay calm, and avoid being influenced by previous shift analysis.”