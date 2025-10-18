Is JEE Main January session 2026 application process commencing today at jeemain.nta.nic.in? JEE Main registration 2026: JEE Main registration 2026 is likely to commence today, sources in NTA earlier told India TV Digital. Know how to apply for JEE Main 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains session one registration 2026 is likely to commence today, October 18, sources in NTA earlier told India TV Digital. If JEE Main registration 2026 is not commencing today, then candidates have to wait till next week to apply for JEE Main January session 2026. Last year, JEE Main application process commenced on October 28.

To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main Registration 2026: Steps to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in

Click on JEE Main application process link

Fill JEE Main application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main Registration 2026: Documents required

Upload Scanned Images of the Candidate’s Photograph, Signature, Class X or Equivalent

Certificate/Marks-sheet and PwD/PwBD Certificate (wherever applicable).

The recent passport-size photograph should be in colour with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against white background. Photograph should be named as 'Photograph' and in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible) between 10 kb to 300 kb.

Signature file should be named as 'Signature' and in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible) between 10 kb to 50 kb.

Scanned copy of Class X or Equivalent Certificate/Marks-sheet should be named as ‘Class-X Certificate’ and should be a pdf between 10 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible).

Scanned copy of PwD/PwBD certificate should be named as 'Disability Certificate' and should be a pdf between 10 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible).

Educational Qualification:

The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized Central/ State Board, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi; Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi; etc

Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognized Board/University

Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defense Academy

Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects

Any Public School/ Board/ University examination in India or any foreign country is recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU)

Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination

A Diploma recognized by AICTE or a State board of technical education of at least 3 years duration

General Certificate Education (GCE) examination (London/Cambridge/Sri Lanka) at the Advanced (A) level

High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva

Candidates who have completed the Class XII (or equivalent) examination outside

India or from a Board not specified above should produce a certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to the effect that the examination they have passed is equivalent to the Class XII Examination.

In case the Class XII Examination is not a public examination, the candidate must have passed at least one public (Board or Pre-University) examination earlier.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in.