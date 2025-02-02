India's first AI university to be set up in this state -details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY India's first AI university to be set up in this state

India is set to introduce its first Artificial Intelligence (AI) university, which will be established in Maharashtra, according to the state Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar. To implement this project, a task force has been formed, comprising experts from academia, industry and government. "This initiative aligns with the BJP's election manifesto, which highlights the role of technology in development," Shelar said, according to reports.

“The university will promote research and development in AI and related fields. It will also focus on skill development, technological innovation and policy formulation. The aim is to make Maharashtra a centre for AI education and innovation,” he said, reported PTI.

Who are the members of task force?

The task force includes top-level professionals from various fields. It will be led by the Information Technology department’s principal secretary. Members includes directors of the IIT Mumbai and IIM Mumbai, representatives from organisations like Google India, Mahindra Group, and L&T, and officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. Experts from the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission and the Data Security Council of India are also part of the task force.

"The AI university will be a centre of excellence, fostering collaboration between the industry, academia and government. This initiative will not only position Maharashtra as a global leader in AI but also contribute to India's technological advancement," Shelar said, reported PTI.

The task force has conducted two meetings and is working on finalising the roadmap for the university’s establishment. The government’s decision reflects its focus on making Maharashtra a hub for technology and innovation, the minister said.