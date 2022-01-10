Monday, January 10, 2022
     
Four IITs, including Delhi and Madras, get new directors

New Delhi Published on: January 10, 2022 22:19 IST
Image Source : PTI

Directors for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in Delhi, Madras, Mandi, and Indore were appointed on Monday, according to officials. While IIT-Bombay professor Rangan Banerjee has been appointed as the next director of IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras professor V Kamakoti has been appointed as director of IIT-Madras, they said.

Kamakoti designed India's first indigenously-developed microprocessor 'SHAKTI'. 

Laxmidhar Behera, an electrical engineering professor at IIT-Kanpur, has been appointed the director of IIT-Mandi, and Suhas Joshi, a mechanical engineering professor and the dean of alumni and corporate relations at IIT-Bombay, has been appointed the next director of IIT-Indore, the officials said.

