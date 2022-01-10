Four IITs, including Delhi and Madras, get new directors

Directors for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in Delhi, Madras, Mandi, and Indore were appointed on Monday, according to officials. While IIT-Bombay professor Rangan Banerjee has been appointed as the next director of IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras professor V Kamakoti has been appointed as director of IIT-Madras, they said.
Kamakoti designed India's first indigenously-developed microprocessor 'SHAKTI'.
Laxmidhar Behera, an electrical engineering professor at IIT-Kanpur, has been appointed the director of IIT-Mandi, and Suhas Joshi, a mechanical engineering professor and the dean of alumni and corporate relations at IIT-Bombay, has been appointed the next director of IIT-Indore, the officials said.