Himachal Pradesh Class 8, 10, 12 compartment exam 2023 dates announced, complete schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh board compartment exam 2023 dates released

HP Board Compartment Exam 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has announced the dates for HP Board Class 8, Class 10 and Class 12 compartments, improvement and additional subjects exam 2023. The HPBOSE Classes 8, 10 and 12 compartment examination will be held between September 4 to September 22, 2023.

Students who have registered for the Himachal Pradesh Board Class 8, 10, 12 compartment exam 2023 can check the complete schedule available on the official website-- hpbose.org. According to the HPBOSE compartment exam schedule, the Class 8th compartment, improvement and additional subjects exam will be held for the state open school students, whereas the Class 10th and Class 12th examinations will be conducted for both the regular and the state open school students.

The Himachal Pradesh board compartment/ improvement exam for Class 8 and Class 10 board will be held from September 4 to September 13 and Class 12 compartment exams will be held between September 4 and September 22. The examination will be held at designated centres across the state.

ALSO READ | G20 Summit: Schools, colleges and offices likely to remain closed in Delhi on THESE dates

The exams for the regular students are scheduled from 8:45 AM to 12 Noon, while the open school students will have to appear for the exams in the afternoon session, between 1:45 PM and 5 PM. Students are required to report at the exam centre 30 minutes before the commencement of exam. The HPBOSE Class 9 and Class 11 compartment, improvement and additional subjects exam will be held on a single date on September 4, 2023.