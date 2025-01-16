Delhi schools opt for hybrid model for classes up to 9 and 11 amid Grap 4 measures, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi Schools transition to hybrid mode up to 9, 11

Due to a dip in air quality, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) directed all schools to conduct classes for students up to classes 9 and 12 in accordance with stage four curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan. Reports from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology indicate that the AQI may soon surpass the 400 mark. Consequently, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to "straightway invoke" all actions under stages 3 and 4 with immediate effect. As per the forecast department, calm winds, low temperatures and foggy conditions allowed the accumulation of pollutants in the region, with the air quality index soaring from 275 on Tuesday to 396 at 6 pm on Wednesday.

What was said in the official order?

"All heads of government, government-aided, unaided private schools under DoE, NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct hybrid classes for students up to Class 9 and 11, wherever online learning is feasible, effective immediately until further notice,'' DoE said in the official order.

Non-essential trucks, construction activities prohibited



Stage 4 curbs include a ban on all construction activities, entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi, and mandatory shifting of school classes, except for classes 10 and 12, to hybrid mode. Non-essential diesel trucks are prohibited from entering Delhi, while Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-run heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for essential services under Stage 4.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorizes air quality into four stages – Stage 1 (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage 2 (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage 3 (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage 4 (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

