Schools closed in these districts of Uttar Pradesh due to cold wave - Check full list

Schools closed: Officially, the school winter holidays in Uttar Pradesh have ended. Some schools in Uttar Pradesh have resumed classes. However, many districts continued to keep them closed due to extreme cold weather conditions. Here is the list of places where schools are closed due to severe cold conditions.

Lucknow schools closed

Schools in Lucknow will remain closed in view of cold weather conditions. The administration initially announced the holidays till January 13, which have been extended till January 16 due to ongoing cold wave conditions. Schools in Lucknow will resume on January 17.

Bareilly schools shut

In view of prevailing cold weather conditions, physical classes for all schools from classes 1 to 8 have been suspended till January 16. The order was released on January 14.

Shahjahanpur schools closed

In response to the cold weather conditions, the Shahjahanpur administration also announced the closure of schools up to the eighth grade until January 16th. This decision come in response to the ongoing cold wave, with dense fog reported in many areas. According to the order, schools for above class 8 classes in some districts may remain open, and online classes or adjusted school timings have been implemented to the impact of the cold weather conditions on students.

Ghaziabad schools closed

All schools in Ghaziabad, including private, pre-schools, and anganwadis will remain closed till January 18. This closure applies to the schools up to class 8 due to severe cold wave conditions. The schools are set to reopen on January 20.

Prayagraj schools closed

All schools from classes 1 to 8 are closed in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, today, January 15, in the wake of traffic movement on Makar Sankranti. The officials directed to conduct online classes on January 15.

Badau schools closed

Schools in Badaun for classes 1 to 8 are closed till January 16. Physical classes will resume on January 17.

Moradabad and Rampur schools closed

Schools in Moradabad and Rampur for classes 1 to 8 will reopen on January 17. Timings for the upper classes have been adjusted from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Sambhal schools closed

According to the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Alka Sharma directions, the schools have declared a holiday for January 15 and 16 for schools up to class 8.

Basti schools closed

Schools up to class 8 will reopen on January 16, as per the orders.