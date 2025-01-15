Wednesday, January 15, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Schools shut in Gautam Buddh Nagar for two days due to adverse weather conditions

Schools shut in Gautam Buddh Nagar for two days due to adverse weather conditions

Schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain closed on January 16 and 17, 2025, for students of Classes 1 to 8 due to adverse weather conditions. The decision, announced by the District Basic Education Officer, aims to ensure the safety of students.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Greater Noida Published : Jan 15, 2025 22:57 IST, Updated : Jan 15, 2025 23:05 IST
Schools shut Gautam Buddh Nagar
Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

In light of adverse weather conditions, all schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been ordered to remain closed for students of Classes 1 to 8. The directive has been issued by the District Basic Education Officer.

As per the official notification, schools will remain shut on January 16 and 17, 2025, to ensure the safety and well-being of students amidst the prevailing weather situation. Authorities have urged schools to adhere strictly to the order.

Further updates will be provided based on weather assessments in the coming days.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement