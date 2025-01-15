Schools shut in Gautam Buddh Nagar for two days due to adverse weather conditions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

In light of adverse weather conditions, all schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been ordered to remain closed for students of Classes 1 to 8. The directive has been issued by the District Basic Education Officer.

As per the official notification, schools will remain shut on January 16 and 17, 2025, to ensure the safety and well-being of students amidst the prevailing weather situation. Authorities have urged schools to adhere strictly to the order.

Further updates will be provided based on weather assessments in the coming days.