CLAT exam date 2027 out; check eligibility criteria, application process, syllabus - details

New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities has confirmed the date for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027. CLAT is scheduled to be held on December 6 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates who wish to apply for CLAT UG and PG can submit their applications on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in from August 3. The last date to apply for CLAT UG and PG is October 31, 2026.

How to apply for CLAT 2027

Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. To apply, click on CLAT 2027 registration link and fill details in the application form. Upload required documents and pay application fee. Click on submit and save CLAT application form PDF. Take a print out to be used for further reference.

Visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click the relevant CLAT UG link on the homepage

Register yourself using a valid email ID

Fill out the application by providing the necessary details

Upload the required documents and submit the completed form

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates need to have completed Class 12 or equivalent with a minimum score of 45 per cent for general category and 40 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST).

Candidates who wish to apply for CLAT PG need to have completed their LLB graduation with an aggregate score of 50 per cent for the general category and 45 per cent for schedule cast (SC) and schedule tribe (ST) categories.

CLAT exam date and shift timings

The CLAT 2027 exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, December 6, 2026. The exam is conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The duration of the exam will be two hours, from 2 to 4 PM.

CLAT syllabus and paper pattern

The Consortium of NLUs has confirmed that the pattern for CLAT 2027 will follow the previous year’s pattern, with no changes in the syllabus. The CLAT syllabus will include five sections: English Language, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques.

For details on CLAT exam 2027, please visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

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