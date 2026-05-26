CBSE directed to revamp payment gateway; Dharmendra Pradhan meets bank officials

New Delhi:

Following complaints of glitches in CBSE's payment gateway system, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held discussions with senior officials of four major public sector banks - State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, and Indian Bank - regarding the overhaul of the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Payment Gateway System.

The minister directed banks to assist CBSE in setting up robust payment protocols to ensure timely transactions and automatic refunds for excess or failed payments. The banks have been asked to work closely with CBSE to strengthen the payment gateway infrastructure through advanced technical safeguards, real-time monitoring, and faster grievance redressal mechanisms, Pradhan said.

Earlier on Sunday, the education minister held discussions with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over payment related issues.

CBSE to refund excess amounts deducted for scanned answer book copies

CBSE has notified that it will refund the excess amounts deducted for 12th-scanned answer book copies, following concerns raised by students and parents. "On May 21-22 2026, certain technical issues led to incorrect fee deductions in some cases while students were applying for scanned copies. In some instances, excess payment was deducted, while in others, lesser amounts were charged," CBSE notification mentioned.

In all cases of excess payment, the exact excess amounts shall be refunded to the same payment method which was used for payment. Similarly, in cases where a lesser payment was deducted, candidates shall be informed separately regarding payment of the balance amount, if required, it added.

CBSE admits discrepancies on 12th answer sheets

CBSE has admitted discrepancies on evaluations of Class 12 answer sheets raised by students and sent correct answer books of the same. The result of the Class 12 students will also be updated based on the new marks, CBSE replied through a mail to aggrieved students.

CBSE 12th re-evaluation date 2026

CBSE 12th verification of marks and re-evaluation window will be opened on May 26, the students can apply for verification of marks and actual re-evaluation on the official website - cbse.gov.in till May 29, 2026.

For details on CBSE 12th exam 2026, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

Also Read : CBSE answer sheets mismatch row: Board admits discrepancies on 12th answer sheets, to revise results