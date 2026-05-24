CBSE to refund excess amounts deducted for 12th scanned answer book copies

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has notified that it will refund the excess amount deducted for 12th-scanned answer book copies, following concerns raised by students and parents.

CBSE, in an official notification, said, "On 21-22 May 2026, certain technical issues led to incorrect fee deductions in some cases while students were applying for scanned copies. In some instances, excess payment was deducted, while in others, lesser amounts were charged. In all cases of excess payment, the exact excess amounts shall be refunded to the same payment method which was used for payment. Similarly, in cases where a lesser payment was deducted, candidates shall be informed separately regarding payment of the balance amount, if required. Scanned copies of the evaluated answer books shall be provided in all such cases, without candidates being required to submit fresh requests. Affected stakeholders may kindly take note of the above."

The last date to submit requests for scanned answer book copies is May 24. The candidates can apply for the scanned copies of the answer book on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

How to apply for a scanned answer book

Students who request a scanned copy of the "evaluated answer book" need to submit the application by self. Applicants will be provided a scanned copy of the Answer Book in their login, from where they can download the same.

Efforts will be made to provide a scanned copy of the answer.

Book on a first-come, first-served basis, which implies that if a candidate has applied on the first date of application, the applicant will receive the scanned copy first, and so on and so forth.

A candidate may choose to apply for a single or multiple subjects when making an application for a scanned copy of answer books. However, the application will only have to be made at one go and not in parts.

If the candidate desires to challenge the marks awarded in any particular subject, the candidate may have to apply for the next steps of re-evaluation, as per CBSE.

How to apply for CBSE 12th re-evaluation/verification process

Only those candidates who have applied for the photocopy of answer books shall be eligible to apply for verification of issues observed and/or re-evaluation. The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website along with the question paper.

The status of the requests made shall be uploaded and available on the login details of the candidate. A decrease of even one mark shall be effected.

The result of the re-evaluation will be final, and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained. The marks awarded by the board shall be final and binding on the candidates, as per CBSE.

For details on the CBSE re-evaluation/ verification process, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

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