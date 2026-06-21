Nuclear deal, frozen funds, regional peace: What to expect from US-Iran talks in Switzerland?

New Delhi:

With a 60-day negotiation window now in place, Washington and Tehran are set to begin crucial talks that could shape the future of Iran's nuclear programme, regional stability and US-Iran relations. The first round of high-stakes negotiations between the United States and Iran is set to begin in Switzerland. The talks come days after US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian agreed to an interim peace framework that provides a 60-day window for diplomatic negotiations.

US Vice President JD Vance has travelled to Switzerland to lead the American side in what officials describe as the beginning of a longer process rather than a final breakthrough. The discussions are expected to take place near Lucerne and focus on some of the most sensitive issues between the two countries, including Iran's nuclear programme and regional security concerns.

What is expected from the first round?

The immediate goal for Washington is to establish a clear roadmap for future negotiations. According to reports, the United States wants Iran to allow United Nations inspectors access to its nuclear facilities, some of which were previously targeted during military operations involving the US and Israel.

Securing international inspections is seen as a key confidence-building measure and could help reduce concerns over Iran's nuclear activities. The visit would also provide the first detailed assessment of the facilities since the recent attacks.

In exchange for greater transparency, the United States is reportedly prepared to provide limited financial relief. This could begin with access to around $6 billion in Iranian funds currently frozen in Qatar. The funds are expected to be used for humanitarian purposes, including the purchase of food, medicine and other essential supplies. Such a move would signal goodwill from Washington while avoiding broader sanctions relief at this early stage.

Beyond the nuclear issue

The talks are not limited to nuclear concerns. Regional security is expected to feature prominently, particularly the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

Vance has expressed optimism that tensions in the region are easing, but acknowledged that maintaining peace remains a challenge. Preventing further escalation and ensuring long-term stability are likely to remain key priorities during the negotiations.

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