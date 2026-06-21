PM Modi waited at Delhi airport for 45 minutes: Here's how it was linked to NEET UG 2026 re-exam

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to remain at Delhi Airport for 45 minutes on Sunday afternoon after returning from Kolkata to ensure that students appearing for the NEET-UG re-examination did not face any inconvenience due to his movement while travelling to their examination centres, and that traffic movement remained smooth, according to news agency ANI sources.

According to sources, PM Modi arrived at the airport at around 1:15 pm, just 45 minutes before the NEET re-examination was scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm. Instead of proceeding immediately to his residence, he decided to wait at the airport so that traffic restrictions associated with the Prime Ministerial convoy would not affect students travelling to their examination centres.

PM Modi's decision for convenience of students

According to sources, PM Modi took the decision to remain at the airport temporarily to ensure smooth traffic movement and avoid any inconvenience to students travelling to their NEET examination centres. The move helped prevent traffic disruptions on Delhi's roads at a crucial time, ensuring that candidates reached their centres without delays.

Millions of students participate in the NEET exam every year, and traffic management in cities on exam day is a significant challenge. In this context, PM Modi's decision, prioritising student convenience, is being considered an example of administrative sensitivity.

PM Modi has frequently expressed concern for student welfare and examination-related issues. Through initiatives such as 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', he has regularly interacted with students and encouraged them to overcome exam-related stress. Sources said the Prime Minister left the airport shortly after the NEET examination commenced.

NEET UG re-exam 2026

The NEET-UG re-examination commenced at 2:00 PM on Sunday under extensive security arrangements across India and overseas centres for more than 22 lakh medical aspirants. The exam is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after the earlier test held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak, which remains under investigation.

The re-exam will conclude at 5:15 PM, with candidates being given an additional 15 minutes this time.

The examination is being held at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India, along with 14 centres abroad, and is being conducted in English and 12 Indian languages.

To ensure transparency and prevent malpractice, the NTA has implemented unprecedented security measures. More than 95,000 examination rooms have been equipped with CCTV surveillance, while 1,38,560 cameras have been installed, with live feeds being monitored at the national, state, and ministry levels.

In addition, 51,311 signal jammers have been deployed at examination centres to prevent electronic cheating and maintain the integrity of the test.

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