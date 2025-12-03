CAT answer key release date 2025: When will IIM CAT answer key be out? Direct link CAT answer key 2025: CAT answer key 2025 will soon be released. Know how to download CAT answer key on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) answer key will be released soon, the candidates can check and download CAT answer key PDF on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. CAT exam was earlier held on November 30, the candidates who had appeared for CAT analysed the paper as moderately difficult.

The candidates can follow these steps to download CAT answer key. To download IIM CAT answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT answer key PDF link. IIM CAT answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT answer key PDF and take a print out.

IIM CAT answer key 2025: How to download at iimcat.ac.in

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on IIM CAT answer key PDF link

CAT answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save IIM CAT answer key 2025 pdf to be used for further reference

Take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on CAT answer key 2025

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on CAT answer key objection window link

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting documents PDF

Pay CAT answer key objection window fee

Click on submit

Save CAT answer key PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the challenges made on CAT answer key, the CAT final answer and result will be released. CAT result is likely to be out by December-end. As per the previous years' trends, CAT result was announced by December-end in the past three years - 2024, 2023, 2022 within a span of 20 to 25 days from the conduct of exam.

Last year, CAT result got declared on December 19, 25 calendar days from the conduct of CAT on November 24. In 2023, CAT result was declared on December 21, approximately 21 days after the exam on November 26.

For details on CAT 2025, please visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.