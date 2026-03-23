Bihar Board 12th Merit List 2026: Aditya Prakash tops the BSEB inter exams, check merit list here

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 results have been annouced. The BSEB merit list 2026 has been released by the Bihar Board. The students can check and download BSEB inter merit list on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. Bihar Board Intermediate, Class 12 exam was held between February 2 and 13.

The students can check and download BSEB inter 12th merit list PDF on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB Class 12 merit list PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on inter merit list PDF link.

Intermediate Annual Examination 2026: Faculty Wise Topper List

Science: Aditya Prakash Aman from Samastipur scored 96.20 per cent and topped the list.

Arts: Nishu Kumaru from Gaya scored 95.80 per cent and topped the list.

Commerce: Aditi Kumari from Patna scored 96.00 per cent and topped the list.

BSEB 12th merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save BSEB inter toppers list PDF and take a print out. BSEB Bihar Board Inter result 2026 Live: interbiharboard.com 12th result soon; direct link

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com

Click on BSEB Class 12 merit list PDF link

BSEB inter 12th merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save BSEB Class 12 merit list PDF and take a print out.

How to download BSEB inter 12th scorecard

The BSEB 12th result 2026 once released, the scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on BSEB Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BSEB inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com

Click on BSEB Class 12 scorecard 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save BSEB inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEB 12th scorecard 2026 PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.

For details on BSEB 12th result 2026, please visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.

Check merit list here

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