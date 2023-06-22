BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024: Correction window closes tomorrow; Editable fields

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK BSEB 12th Dummy Registration 2023 Ends Tomorrow

BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the correction window for BSEB Class 12th dummy registration card 2024 tomorrow, June 23. Students who will appear in the Bihar Board 12th Exams 2023-24 are required to verify their details mentioned in the BSEB 12th dummy registration card. The official website of the board-- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com is hosting the dummy registration card.

Students can approach their respective schools for corrections as the changes can be done only by the head of the institution. As per the official notification, the board has allowed only the following changes in the BSEB 12th dummy registration card.

Students' Name

Mother's/Father's Name

Photograph

Date of Birth

Religion

Caste Category

Nationality

Gender

Subjects and more

The BSEB has also provided a helpline number for students. If a student is facing difficulty in downloading their Class 12th dummy registration card, they can contact at helpdesk - 0612-2230039.

BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024: How to Edit Details

Step 1: Visit seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com website on your browser.

Step 2: Search for the ‘BSEB Intermediate (Class 12) dummy registration card 2024’ link.

Step 3: Click on it and provide the school code, father’s name and date of birth on the next window.

Step 4: Review details mentioned in the dummy registration card and make necessary changes.

Step 5: Save the changes and click on the submit button