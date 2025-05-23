Bihar: Sudden power outage during exam, students write papers using mobile phone flashlights | WATCH During the mid-term graduation exams at the colleges in Bettiah, the entire hall reportedly experienced a power outage, forcing students to write their papers using the flashlights on their phones. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

In a disturbing incident reported from Bihar, a sudden power outage during an exam forced students to use their mobile phone flashlights to write their papers. A video of the incident has gone viral, highlighting the poor state of educational infrastructure in the region.

What was the matter?

The incident happened at the T.P. Verma College in Bettiah, where students were taking mid-term undergraduate exams on Wednesday. During the exam, the entire hall reportedly had no electricity, and students were forced to write their papers using the flashlights on their phones. With no electricity in the exam hall, students were forced to use their phone flashlights to complete their papers. Surprisingly, the college administration didn't provide a generator or alternative arrangements, leaving students to struggle in the dark.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showcasing students struggling to write their exams using phone flashlights. The video sparked widespread criticism and concern over the poor condition of public colleges. When the video reached local MLA Rashmi Verma, she expressed her anger and questioned the college administration's handling of the situation.

MLA slams college administration

In the video, students are seen giving an exam without electricity using their phone flashlights. Reacting to the viral footage, local MLA Rashmi Verma criticised the college administration, saying, "The college founded by my ancestors is now drowning in darkness — this is not just a failure of electricity, but of the entire system." The MLA demanded answers from the college administration and directed them to improve this situation as soon as possible. This incident has reignited debate on the state of public education, basic infrastructure and governance failure in the region.