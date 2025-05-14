Rank doesn't matter, hard work does; father congratulates son on achieving 60 per cent in CBSE Class 12 board Appreciation from parents plays an important role in any student's life. Recently, a father took to X to share his feelings upon seeing his son score 60 per cent in his class 12 board exam. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

Recently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10th and 12th results. This year, 88.39% of students cleared the exams, slightly up from last year's pass percentage of 87.98%. The performance of female students was commendable, achieving a pass percentage of 91.64%, while male students had a pass percentage of 85.70%. Amid this, an interesting story is taking center stage as a father congratulates his son for achieving low marks despite having previously scolded him.

Father shares post on social media

Rakesh Singh, BSA Aligarh, recently shared a post on social media describing his feelings when he checked his son's CBSE Class 12th results, setting an example for parents not to scold children for attaining low marks in their exams.

Father shares his educational journey

He writes, ''My son Rishi has passed his intermediate examination with 60% marks, many many congratulations and best wishes, son. As soon as I congratulated my son, he asked, Papa, are you not angry that you have got such low marks? I told him that no, I am not angry; rather, I am as happy today as I would have never been on my selection. Because you have 60% marks, I had only 52% marks in graduation, 60% in high school, and 75% in intermediate. Those children who have low marks or could not pass, their parents need not be disappointed or panic. We can start life from anywhere, anytime. I completed my intermediate and went on to give the entrance test for graduation; at that time, I did not know questions about Akbar, Birbal, Babur, Governor, and Badminton. I answered all the questions related to these incorrectly in the entrance test, yet I got admission to Allahabad University. The boy who did not know the ABCs of history scored 80% marks in history in 2000 in the Public Service Commission. I proved it; it was my stubbornness. We can start life well from anywhere. I would like to appeal to parents. If you have not been able to succeed, then it is okay. It is true that you must have many dreams for your children. You have dreams to fulfill through your children, but you should not force them to achieve that. I secured the first position in the Public Service Commission examination of 2000 in the PES cadre. Once I decided, I did it and never looked back. This talent is present in every child. It is just about how much encouragement you can give to him. How much care you take of his health is very important. Life is not a test of knowledge but of patience. Children should be supported. They should be accompanied, and once a child starts, he can do anything and reach any height. There are many such examples in society. I want to congratulate the children who have achieved success. I would also like to specifically congratulate the parents of those children who have not succeeded. Your child is a precious creation of this universe; he will grow and do well someday. Best wishes to everyone, Rakesh Singh, District Basic Education Officer, Aligarh, 13/5/25, shared the result copy of his son.

Social media reaction

Rakesh Singh's post has garnered significant attention, with users praising his courage and words of encouragement. In the comment section, one user said, ''Congratulations sir.. Ur each and every words are true... Numbers doesn't matters.. Life can be started from any where.. One day rishi singh can become an IAS.. Dedication and perseverance are required. Satymev jayte''. ''Very well said Sir this will increase the morale of students and confidence to do better rather than study with a lot of pressure'', another user added. "Congratulations to him on his excellent result, and how fortunate he is to have a father like you'', another user added.