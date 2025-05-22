From Golgappa Seller to ISRO Technician: Here's Ramdas Hemraj Marbade's success journey Here's an intriguing story about a boy who used to sell golgappa or water balls from a cart and has achieved a milestone through his hard work. Scroll down to discover his success story.

Gondia:

Ramdas Hemraj Marbade, a resident of Nandan Nagar, Village Khairbodi, Tiroda Tehsil, Gondia District, Maharashtra, has achieved a remarkable feat. With determination, faith in himself, and hard work, he secured a job at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as a Technician. Here's his intriguing story of how he managed to grab a job in the esteemed organisation while selling waterballs or golgappas from village to village in a cart.

Selling golgappas during day; studying at night

Ramdas's father was a peon in Dongargaon Zila Parishad School in the Bhandara district, who has since retired, and his mother is a homemaker. He completed his early education from Ganesh High School, Gumadhavada and his 12th grade from C.G. Patel College, Tiroda. Due to financial constraints, Ramdas pursued a Bachelor of Arts (BA) privately from YCM College, Nashik. To support his family and fund his education, he sold golgappas during the day and studied at night.

Had a dream of working with ISRO

Undeterred by his humble family background, Ramdas pursued his dream of working with ISRO. He enrolled in the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Tirora and completed a course as a Pump Operator-cum-Mechanic. He gained training in various technical skills, including centrifugal and reciprocating pumps, fluid flow, pressure, head, cavitation, water treatment, and oil and gas maintenance and repair.

Selection in ISRO

In 2023, ISRO released recruitment notifications for Apprentice Trainee posts. Ramdas applied online through the official website. He passed the written test examination in Nagpur in 2024 and was called for a skill test at Sriharikota on August 29, 2024. After clearing the skill test, he was selected by ISRO.

Joining ISRO

With the joining letter dated May 19, 2025, Ramdas Marbade joined ISRO's Space Centre in Sriharikota as a Pump Operator-cum-Mechanic. He is now working on micro aspects of research while holding this position.

Wave of happiness

Ramdas's success has brought immense joy to his family and pride to Gondia district. His journey from selling golgappas to becoming an ISRO technician is an inspiration to many.

(Inputs from Ravi Arya)