Ishan Bhadoo from India selected for Gates Cambridge Scholarship to pursue PhD in mathematics The University of Cambridge, a centre for academic excellence and innovation, has selected four scholars from India for the Gates Cambridge Trust. According to the list, Ishan Bhadoo, Snigdha Gupta, Adhib Husaain Sayed, and Yashita Kandhari have been chosen as empowering future leaders.

Ishaan Bhadoo is among 95 scholars and future leaders whose names have been mentioned by the Gates Cambridge Trust and will form the 25th cohort of Gates Cambridge Scholars. He is the only scholar from India selected for a PhD in Mathematics and the fourth from India among the 95 outstanding scholars announced by Gates Cambridge. The other three scholars selected from India are Snigdha Gupta for a PhD in Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, Adhib Husaain Sayed for a Phd in Architecture, and Yashita Kandhari for an MPhil in the Ethics of AI, Data, and Algorithms, according to the release from the Gates Cambridge Trust.

While speaking to ANI, Bill Gates, co-founder of the Gates Foundation and Microsoft, said: "When we started the Gates Cambridge Scholarship in 2000, we wanted to help exceptional students from all over the world experience the university's 800-year legacy of higher education, learn from each other, and prepare to be global leaders. Twenty-five years later, the alumni of the program have gone on to remarkable careers in fields ranging from public health to international relations, chemistry to information technology, and oceanography to neuroscience. We couldn't be prouder of the difference they're making, and the leaders they have become."

Bhadoo to pursue PhD in mathematics

Bhadoo studied mathematics at the Indian Statistical Institute, Bangalore, where he developed a strong interest in probability theory. Presently, he is pursuing Mathematical Tripos (MASt) part 3 at Cambridge and will soon begin a PhD in mathematics and will be part of the Gates Cambridge community.

Cambridge to celebrate its 25th anniversary

This year, the University of Cambridge will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its prestigious postgraduate scholarship programme of Gates Cambridge. Gates Cambridge has awarded 2,218 scholarships to scholars from 112 countries since its inaugural class in 2001. These students represent almost 800 universities worldwide (more than 200 in the United States), 90 academic fields, and all 31 Cambridge Colleges.

Classes for scholars to start from October

The varsity has selected 95 new scholars and will form the class of 2025 from October 2025. For the first time, this year's interviews were conducted in Singapore, wherein, Gates Cambridge Scholar Yeo Bee Yin, a Malaysian MP and former Minister, took part in a special event on innovation, sustainable development and green technology in the ASEAN region.