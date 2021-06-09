WBJEE exam 2021: Decision on engineering entrance within a week, says official

Image Source : PTI/ FILE WBJEE 2021 is scheduled to be held on July 11

WBJEE exam 2021: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is in consultation with the state government on whether to conduct or cancel the engineering entrance exam citing the present Covid-19 situations. Registrar Dibyendu Kar told IndiaTV that the decision on conducting the engineering entrance will be taken within a week, following which the students will be informed.

Regarding, whether the exam will be cancelled, the registrar said, "It's not the time to predict. The exam committee is monitoring the Covid-19 situation, and the decision will be taken keeping students' interest at the priority."

The state joint entrance exam is scheduled to be held on July 11. Like other years, nearly a lakh candidate has enrolled for the exam, of which a significant per cent of the students are from outer states. The state currently under lockdown till June 15, and the chief minister already hinted of unlocking the state.

According to a Jadavpur University professor, nearly 40 per cent of the students appeared in the engineering entrance from outside state, how these large number of students take the exam if being conducted. "Though the domicile students can manage to take exam if the public transport opens following the unlocking process from June 16, but what about the students from outside states. How will they take exam?"

He further added, "The present Covid-19 situation is not in favour of conducting the exam, and there is an impounding health risk of the students amid third wave. So, it's better the exam be cancelled."

The West Bengal government has already cancelled the madhyamik (class 10), ucccha madhyamik (class 12) exams in the state, and the students, parents who are now in demand to cancel the engineering entrance are waiting for the government's decision, which is likely to be announced by next week.

Last year, WBJEE was held on February 2, and the result was declared in August.

