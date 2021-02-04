Image Source : PTI WBJEE 2021: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination to be held on July 11. Check details

WBJEE 2021: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is scheduled to be held on July 11. According the official notice, the WBJEE 2021 date is tentative. Candidates who are interested to appear for WBJEE 2021 exam can check details on the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2021 exam board will conduct the Common Entrance Examination for the Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses.

So, far only tentative WBJEE 2021 exam date is being released. Candidates are advised to keep tracking the official website for more updates on the application and other details.

Last year, WBJEE was held on February 2, and the results were declared in August.

