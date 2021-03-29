Image Source : PTI WBJEE 2021 registration process ends tomorrow. Direct link to apply

WBJEE 2021: The registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 will end on Tuesday, i.e., March 30. Candidates who still have not applied for WBJEE 2021 examination can apply online till 6 pm tomorrow through the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 11. Paper 1 (Mathematics) will commence from 11 AM and will continue till 1 PM. Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) will start from 2 PM and will continue till 4 PM.

WBJEE 2021: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in

2. Click on the link "Fill WBJEE 2021 Registration Form"

3. Register yourself and generate your login credentials

4. Fill up the application form and upload all the necessary documents

5. Pay the application fee and submit the application form

