Uttar Pradesh to allow only vaccinated teachers in schools

Uttar Pradesh government has directed both public and private teachers and school staff to mandatorily undergo COVID-19 vaccination to attend schools. Apart from teachers, their family members will also have to take vaccines. Schools for primary classes reopened in the state on Wednesday (September 1), since March 20. Classes from 9 to 12 and 6 to 8 had started from August 16 and 24, respectively. The classes started in two shifts of two hours--from 8 am and 11.30 am.

All the schools have been directed by the respective state governments (Delhi, Tamil Nadu) to strictly follow the COVID-19 standard operating procedure (SOPs) that have already been issued.

The decision to reopen schools was taken after a significant drop in the number of COVID-19 cases was seen in the country. For most of the states, attendance has been made voluntary.

