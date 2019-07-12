UP board raises high school, intermediate exam fee by six-fold. Complete details

Image Source : PTI Six-fold hike in UP board high school and intermediate exam fee

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has increased the examination fee for high school and intermediate board examinations in 2020. According to reports, the exam fee for high school has been increased six-fold, from Rs 80 to Rs 500.

While for the intermediate exams, the fee has gone up from Rs 90 to Rs 600.

To put simply, private students appearing in UP high school examinations will now pay Rs 700 instead of Rs 200, while those appearing in intermediate examinations will be charged Rs 800 instead of Rs 220.

Moreover, the candidates will have to submit their school fee latest by August 15.

Earlier in April, the UP board had increased the fee for a re-evaluation of examinations by five times.

Commenting on the fee hike, the board officials said the aim was to bring it at par with CBSE and CISCE to some extent.

UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava said, "We are still not charging as much fee as CBSE or CISCE since a majority of our students come from rural background."

In CBSE, high school and intermediate students are required to pay Rs 750 for five subjects. A fee of Rs 100 is charged if they opt for an additional subject. The examination fee for ICSE and ISC students is Rs 1,500.

Meanwhile, the state president of Madhyamik Vittavihin Shikshak Mahasabha (Secondary Self-finance Teachers' Association), Umesh Dwiwedi said: "At a time when the government talks about providing free food and uniforms to all, the fee hike is too steep for students."

