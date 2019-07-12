NCERT CEE Result 2019 declared. Here's how to check on cee.ncert.gov.in

Image Source : PTI NCERT CEE Result 2019 declared

The NCERT CEE 2019 results have been declared by the NCERT. Candidates who had appeared for the Common Entrance Examination are advised to check the official website cee.ncert.gov.in for details. Students should note that the NCERT has released the results for NCERT CEE 2019 for the B.Sc B.Ed, BA B.Ed, and M.Sc M.Ed programmes.

How to check NCERT CEE Result 2019

1. Visit the official website cee.ncert.gov.in

2. Click on the login link

3. Your result will be displayed on the screen

4. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

Alternatively, students can also click on the direct link below, to check their NCERT CEE Result 2019

The NCERT CEE Result 2019 will include the qualifying status of the candidates and the marks secured by the candidates in the examination.

NCERT CEE Result 2019: What is the last date to upload the marks of the qualifying exam?

Candidates should note that the last date to upload the marks of the qualifying examination for the B.Ed, M/Ed, B.Ed-M.Ed (Integrated) programme is on July 13, 2019. NCERT also conducts the common entrance test for the admission to the courses offered at the Regional Institution of Education.

NCERT CEE Result 2019: Counselling process

Students who qualify the NCERT CEE 2019 will be called for counselling process. For more details on the conselling process of NCERT CEE Result 2019, the candidates are advised to visit the official website.

NCERT CEE Result 2019: When will the result of B.Ed, M.Ed, B.Ed – M.Ed (Integrated) programme be declared?

According to a recent update, the NCERT Result 2019 for the B.Ed, M.Ed, B.Ed – M.Ed (Integrated) programme will be declared on July 20, 2019.