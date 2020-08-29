Unlock 4.0: Schools, colleges, coaching centres to remain closed till September 30 | Guidelines

Image Source : INDIA TV Unlock 4.0 guidelines for educational institutions have been announced by the MHA.

Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for the next phase of unlocking the country amid the pandemic allowing more activities outside the containment zones. In its new guidelines, the MHA said, after extensive consultation with States and UTs, it has been decided that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to 30th September 2020. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

Unlock 4.0 Guidelines for schools, colleges and other educational institutions

States/ UTs may permit upto 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele-counselling and related work.

Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians.

Skill or Entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other Ministries of Government of India or State Governments.

National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers will also be permitted.

Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/ experimental works. These will be permitted by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) in consultation with MHA, based on the assessment of the situation, and keeping in view the incidence of COVID-19 in the States/ UTs.

NOTE: All the above activities shall be permitted, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, with effect from 21st September 2020 for which, SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

