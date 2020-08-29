Image Source : PTI Unlock 4: Noida Metro services to resume from September 7

Unlock 4 Guidelines: Metro train services of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro rail, which were shut down five months ago amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7. The decision comes after the Union Home Ministry issued guidelines for "Unlock 4" this evening and allowed metro rail operations in a graded manner.

MHA in its new Unlock 4.0 guidelines said, "Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7th September 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by MOHUA."

"Aqua Line services will resume as per norms issued by the central government," Ritu Maheshwari, Managing Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which operated the rail network, told PTI.

The services of the Noida-Greater Noida metro were suspended on March 22 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Aqua Line, which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, has an average daily ridership of around 25,000 passengers, according to Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officials.

(With PTI Inputs)

