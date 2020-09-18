Image Source : PTI UGC sets October date for final year/end semester results

The University Grant Commission (UGC) on Friday asked the West Bengal government to publish the result of end semester/final year exams "preferably" by the end of October. The decision has been taken to ensure that admissions to the first year of postgraduate/PhD programme "can be completed without any further delay and the next session can commence timely".

Meanwhile, UGC's secretary Rajnish Jain in a letter to the state higher education department on Wednesday set the timeline while accepting the department's request to extend the deadline for completing the exams till October 18.

Earlier, the deadline was September 30.

“Accordingly, the final year/terminal semester examinations in colleges and universities be completed by October 18. Further, you are also requested to ensure that the results of these examinations be declared at the earliest and preferably by the end of October so that the admissions…” says the letter addressed to higher education secretary Manish Jain on September 16.

Jain had on September 2 sought the permission in a letter to the UGC’s chairman as the Supreme Court had said on August 28 that if any state or Union territory decided that it was not possible to hold the undergraduate and postgraduate exams by September 30, in keeping with the UGC’s July 6 advisory, it could seek an extension of the deadline.

An official of the Bengal higher education department told The Telegraph the vice-chancellors of all state-aided universities had been informed about the communication from the UGC.

“The publication of results by the end of October can pose a challenge for the affiliating universities like Calcutta University, which has over 140 colleges affiliated to it. But the deadline has to be honoured,” the official told Telegraph. CU uploaded its exam schedule on Wednesday on its website, www.caluniv.ac.in.

