TV channel to air virtual classes for Bengal board students amid COVID-19 lockdown

Virtual classes for Bengal Board students to be conducted on TV. (Representational image)

Bengal Board students of class 9-12 will now be able to study through virtual classes which will be conducted on TV channel for a week beginning April 7, a Board official informed. The development has come as schools across states are closed amid COVID-19 lockdown in the country. The classes, which will be broadcast by ABP Ananda, will be held from 3 pm to 4 pm, he said. "The TV channel's studio will be converted into a classroom. Students will ask questions to the teachers through WhatsApp and phone calls, numbers for which will be given before the classes start," the official told PTI.

The state government earlier decided to hold the classes on DD Bangla from 4-5 pm but the plan was shelved as a section of students and teachers raised objection on the timing and there were logistical issues on shifting it to another slot on the same channel. "The government is actively working to enable students to make up for the time lost since the suspension of classes on March 16. There was some uncertainty after the initial decision, but it is final now," the official said.

Noida DM asks schools, institutes not to compel for fees during lockdown

Noida DM has asked schools, institutions not to compel for student fees during the lockdown period. The Gautam Buddh Nagar DM further said that if people fail to submit fees for their wards during the COVID-19 lockdown period then it won't affect students' enrollment in the online classes.

India is under a 21-day lockdown period after PM Modi announced it on March 24 asking people to restrain for going out of their homes and maintain social distancing as it was very important to contain the coronavirus from spreading further. India currently has over 3,577 COVID-19 cases including 83 deaths while 275 patients have recovered. Globally, there are now over 12,00,000 coronavirus cases and over 64,000 people have died.

(With inputs from PTI)

