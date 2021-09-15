TS LAWCET 2021 result released: How to download here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TS LAWCET 2021 result has been released on Wednesday (September 15).

TS LAWCET 2021: Osmania University on Wednesday (September 15) declared the results of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2021. Candidates who have taken TS LAWCET-2021 can download their results on the official website of TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. TS LAWCET was held on August 23 from 10:30 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

TS LAWCET 2021 is conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission into 3 Year / 5 Year LLB Regular Courses.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the TS LAWCET result 2021. Enter your credentials and log in. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

