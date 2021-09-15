TS LAWCET 2021 result released: How to download here

Wednesday, September 15, 2021
     
India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 15, 2021 19:18 IST
TS LAWCET 2021: Osmania University on Wednesday (September 15) declared the results of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2021. Candidates who have taken TS LAWCET-2021 can download their results on the official website of TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. TS LAWCET was held on August 23 from 10:30 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

TS LAWCET 2021 is conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission into 3 Year / 5 Year LLB Regular Courses.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET result 2021: How to check 

  1. Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in
  2. Click on the TS LAWCET result 2021.
  3. Enter your credentials and log in.
  4. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference. 

