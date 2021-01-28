Image Source : PTI TS Inter Exam 2021 Date Sheet Released: BIE Telangana intermediate exams to be held from May 1. Check details

TS Inter Exam 2021 Date Sheet Released: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education will conduct the annual examinations for intermediate first and the second year from May 1 to May 20. Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday released the schedule for the exams. While exams for intermediate first year (Class 11) will be held from May 1 till May 19, the same for second year (Class 12) will begin on May 1 and will continue till May 20.

All the exams will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Practical exams will be held from April 7 to April 20.

Ethics and Human Values paper will be conducted on April 1 and Environmental Education paper will be conducted on April 3.

The minister said examinations will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

The annual exams for intermediate are usually held in February-March. Last year, the lockdown began soon after completion of intermediate second year exams but first year exams could not be completed.

Similarly exams from Class 1 to Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) could not be conducted and all students were promoted to the next class.

The exam schedule was released three days after reopening of schools and colleges. The government has announced that classes for 9 standard upwards will resume from February 1.

Last week, the government announced that SSC exam will be held from May 7 to May 13.

Ever since the beginning of academic year 2020-21, online classes were conducted. The Education Department has announced schools for class 9 and 10 students will reopen on February 1 and the last working day will be on May 26. There will be a total of 89 working days in the academic year.

Latest Education News