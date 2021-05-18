Telangana TS ECET 2021 application deadline extended, check details

Image Source : PTI The online application window will now remain open till May 24.

TS ECET 2021: The deadline for application for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2021) has been extended. The online application window will now remain open till May 24, which was scheduled to close on May 17. The interested candidates can apply through the website - ecet.tsche.ac.in.

According to the official notification, "The last date for submission of application without late fee for TSECET 2021 is extended to May 24." The general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 800, Rs 400 is for the reserved category candidates.

TS ECET 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the application window

Step 3: Fill the required application details, upload the documents required

Step 4: Pay your application fee

Step 5: Click on 'Submit'

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The computer-based test was conducted on July 1 in two phases, from 9 am to 12 pm, 3 pm to 6 pm at 18 regional centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The exam is conducted for admission to BE, BTech, BPharm courses.

