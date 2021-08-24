Telangana schools, colleges to reopen on September 1

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/ FILE CM Rao observed that closure of educational institutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic has created a chaotic situation in the education sector

The Telangana government on Monday decided to reopen all private and government educational institutions in the state from September 1. This decision was taken at a meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao with ministers and officials, an official statement said.

During the meeting, Rao observed that closure of educational institutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic has created a chaotic situation in the education sector, including among students, parents, private teachers and others, it said. The meeting discussed the steps taken by various state governments in the country on reopening educational institutions, the statement said.

Health department officials informed the meeting that COVID-19 has come under control in the state compared to the situation earlier and that movement of people is returning to normal levels, it said. They also stated that psychological stress is growing among school students in view of prolonged closure of educational institutions, according to the statement. In view of these, it was decided to reopen educational institutions (resume physical classes) from September 1 by following various precautionary measures, it said.

Chief Minister Rao directed the concerned departments and officials to ensure cleanliness in all government educational institutions as they have remained closed for long. He instructed that headmasters and principals of residential schools should take the students to the nearest PHC for COVID-19 test in case of fever and hand over such students to parents if they are found positive for the virus, the statement said.

Stressing on students taking precautions against the virus, the chief minister urged the parents to make sure that their children wear masks every day and follow other COVID-19 protocols strictly, it said.

Latest Education News