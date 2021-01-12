Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu schools to reopen for class 10, 12 from January 19

Schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen for the students of Class 10 and 12 from January 19, Chief Minister K.Palaniswami announced on Tuesday. In a statement issued, CM Palaniswami said the schools will be reopened only for classes 10 and 12 and each classroom will have 25 students.

He also said in order to boost the immunity levels, the students attending the classes will be given vitamin and zinc tablets.

The Chief Minister said the government's decision comes after 95 per cent of the parents had expressed in favour of reopening of the schools.

The parent's views were taken on 8 and 9 of this month by the respective schools and a report was submitted to the government.

(With IANS Inputs)

