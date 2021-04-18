Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Bihar schools, colleges closed till May 15, no exam to be conducted

Bihar schools, colleges shut: The Bihar government on Sunday ordered the closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions until May 15. Moreover, the state-run schools and universities will not conduct any exam during the period, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said. The announcement was made after a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Schools in Bihar were scheduled to reopen on April 5 but following a spike in the number of covid cases, the state government had extended the closure of schools, colleges till April 11. Later the government extended this shutdown for one more week, till April 18.

Several states have decided to shut down educational institutions, and postpone or cancel board exams amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation across the country. Bihar, however, conducted its Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) final exams in February-March. The results of these exams have already been declared.

